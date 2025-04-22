MILWAUKEE – A 40-year-old teacher at Milwaukee’s Rufus King High School has been charged with sexual misconduct towards members of the school’s basketball team.

According to the criminal complaint, Erica Allemang-Reinke conducted inappropriate conversations over text messages, engaged in inappropriate physical contact, bought gifts, and used money sent via Cash App to manipulate students.

The alleged misconduct began in September of 2024 and continued until April 15th, 2025, though one of the students listed in the complaint told investigator in December of 2023, Allemang-Reinke gave him a “Mental Health Matters” hoodie as a Christmas gift, which she later used to hold over him.

Three students recalled numerous incidents of inappropriate conduct between Allemang-Reinke and students to investigators. One of the students stated Allemang-Reinke “abused us not physically but mentally, overpowering our brains, manipulating situations for her comfort and her needs, [and] making us talk at unwanted times.”

Another student told investigators Allemang-Reinke had texted them on February 9th about a dream they had involving the student. When the student didn’t respond, they told investigators Allemang-Reinke sent a follow up text from the stating, “Welp, guess you will just have to keep getting uncomfortable texts from me thennnnnnnnn sorry not sorry!”

Last week, Rufus King principal Doreen Badillo said the staff member has been removed from the building without naming her.

A warrant has been issued for Allemang-Reinke’s arrest. She faces up to 14 years in prison and $40,000 in fines if convicted of all four counts of Sexual Misconduct by School Staff or Volunteer.

