MADISON — A memo from the Evers administration outlining guidance for state employees regarding ICE raids is drawing the ire of Wisconsin Republicans.

The memo obtained by WTMJ was sent to state employees Friday, and lays out five recommended steps in the event ICE or other federal agents show up at their workplace.

Included in that list of steps includes a guide for what not to do, including refuing to give an agen access to any paper filed or computer systems without first speaking to an attorney, even if an agent presents a warrant.

DOA Secretary Anne Hanson tells WTMJ while her office is not aware of any specific instances, the guidance was developed in response to agency staff who have asked about what to do should such a situation arise.

“While we hope it won’t be necessary to put this guidance into practice, please do your part to be prepared and have contact information for your agency Office of Legal Counsel readily available,” wrote Hanson in an email to state employees Friday that included the attached memo.

The Wisconsin Republican Party posting on X Monday in response to the DOA memo:

Tony Evers is joining the long list of liberal Democrats prioritizing illegal immigrants over Wisconsin citizens. Wisconsinites will fire Tony Evers in 2026. pic.twitter.com/7RTdouu3Eo — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) April 21, 2025

A request for comment from Governor Evers was not returned by the time of this article’s publication.

