MILWAUKEE — Bucks guard Damian Lillard will be back for the Bucks playoff game in Indinapolis tonight against the Pacers, according to multiple reports.

Lillard has been out of aciton for about a month after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis.

He told reporters Tuesday he does not expect to be on a minutes restriction for Game Two. “I’m gonna be communicating to Doc [Rivers] how I’m feeling. There’s no real way to simulate being in a NBA game, yet alone a playoff game. So I’m gonna give it everything I got…I’ll just build from there.”

Lillard participated in his first full practice last Thursday.

