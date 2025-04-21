MILWAUKEE — As the Catholic community begins a period of mourning following the death of Pope Francis, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee is formally reacting to news of the pontiff’s passing.

Archbishop Jeffrey Grob released the following statement Monday morning:

On the morning following joyous celebrations of Easter throughout the world, we are awakened by the painful announcement that Pope Francis has died.

Our hearts are saddened by the passing of a man whose tremendous faith and vision shepherded the Church through many challenges over the course of the past 12 years.

Although we now grieve, we take solace in the words of the Risen Christ who in today’s gospel encountered Mary Magdalene and the other Mary coming from the tomb and told them, “Do not be afraid.”

As people of faith, we turn to the One who is the Resurrection and the Life and ask him to receive Pope Francis into the halls of the heavenly banquet and to give him eternal rest.

Archbishop Grob is expected to address the media later Monday morning.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: