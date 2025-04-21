MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Police officer Vashaun Young is accused of firing a gun twice in the direction of residential homes while driving through a school zone.

Young has been charged with Endangering Safety by Use of Dangerous Weapon and Violent Crime in a School Zone, a Class F Felony on April 21.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred near the 2300 block of W. Burleigh St on March 20, 2022. The shooting was captured in a cellphone video timestamped 2:36 a.m. In the video, Young is depicted driving westbound, firing the two shots at the residential homes, and then continuing to drive while singing in the car. The video was filmed by the alleged front-seat passenger.

The shooting occurred within 1000 feet of the NOVA School/ COA Youth Center and Family Center, an alternative school for middle and high school students. It was not open at the time of the shooting.

Young was off-duty at the time of shooting. He had been on the force for five years at Milwaukee Police District 7.

Young admitted to being in the video, as well as presuming that he fired the gun. He has been suspended, but not arrested.

If convicted, Young could face up to 17 years and six months in prison, as well as a fine up to $25,000.