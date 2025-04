BROWN DEER, Wis.,– A 41-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Brown Deer Saturday night.

Brown Deer police responded to a Park Plaza Court and found the man with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts from officers and paramedics, he died at the scene.

A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody. Police say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public

The North Shore Fire Department assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.