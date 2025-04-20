ARLINGTON, VA — Gerber Products Company is re-issuing a recall for Soothe ‘n’ Chew teething sticks after the products were still found for sale on some retailer shelves and online months later.

The recall was initiated in early February after multiple complaints of choking incidents.

All boxes of the teething sticks, including 3-count packages of banana, 6-count packages of banana and 6-count packages of strawberry apple should not be given to an infant or child.

Gerber can be reached for additional support at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).