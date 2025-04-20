MILWAUKEE– Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened early Easter Sunday, which led to a victim dying and the other injured.

Officers were called to the area of North 23rd and West Townsend streets on Milwaukee’s Northwest side. Officers responded around 3 a.m. on April 20. They found two victims at the scene. One was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but later died. The second victim, a 20-year-old, is recovering with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.