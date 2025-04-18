UPDATE 4/18/25 3:10 PM — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, and Walworth counties until 3:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Milwaukee WI, West Allis WI and New Berlin WI until 3:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/36n7P7wbPr — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 18, 2025

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth and Jefferson counties until 3:15 p.m.

Expect quarter-size hail that could damage vehicles.