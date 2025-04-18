UPDATE 4/18/25 at 7:18AM – The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:15AM for:

Ozaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin

Northern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin

Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin

Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin

Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin

Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin

Southern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin

At 7:17 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Juneau to near Lac La Belle to near Milton, moving east at 75 mph.

Potential destructive hazards include two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include: Milwaukee, Franklin, Nenno, Pewaukee, Wales, UW- Milwaukee, Fillmore, Dousman, Grafton, West Allis, Summit, Mukwonago, Cambridge, North Lake, Glendale, Lac La Belle, Cudahy, Okauchee Lake, Iron Ridge, and Ottawa.

Other landmarks included: Boerner Botanical Gardens, General Mitchell International Airport, Timmerman Airport, Froedert & the Medical College, Fiserv Forum, Pewaukee Lake, Ottawa Lake Recreation Area, and Pinewoods Campground.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows.

These storms are producing large hail. Seek shelter NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

SULLIVAN, WI — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin and southwestern Dodge County until 7:45 AM.



At 704 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Edgerton,Wisconsin moving east at 65 mph.



The Weather Service reports this storm is producing destructive baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include:

Fulton, Busseyville, Cooksville, Lake Koshkonong, Palmyra, Fort Atkinson, Indianford, Rome, Sullivan, Hebron, Edgerton, Albion, Helenville, Milton, Nws Milwaukee/sullivan, Evansville, Jefferson, Whitewater, and Stoughton.



Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows.