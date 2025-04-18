MILWAUKEE, WI– The man at the center of a high-profile murder case returned to court Friday morning for a final pretrial hearing at the Public Safety Building downtown Milwaukee.

Appearing in pre-trial on April 18, 2025, the prosecutor, defense, and judge discussed how many juror questionnaires they anticipate submitting for review.

The judge will provide the questionnaire to jury management in advance and have them distributed immediately following the video that they play to the jurors. 70 individuals will receive this questionnaire, and the court will break it down to the normal amount of jury members. A larger-than-normal jury pool will be screened due to the case’s high profile nature.

Maxwell Anderson is accused of killing 19-year-old Sade Robinson in April of 2024, after the two went on a date. Robinson was reported missing the next day, and her burned vehicle was discovered shortly after. Over the following weeks, her dismembered remains were found across various locations in southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

Investigators say Anderson planned the murder in advance, even preparing tools and materials in his basement. He’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson. Anderson has pleaded not guilty.

Anderson’s trial begins May 27, after being delayed back in 2024.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Maxwell Anderson trial delayed until May 27th

The trial for a man accused of murdering and dismembering a Milwaukee 19-year-old has been delayed until next spring.

Judge Laura Crivello granted a request by attorneys representing Maxwell Anderson to have his trial for the murder of Sade Robinson delayed until May 27th, allowing both sides to review forensic reports on the evidence collected for the trial.

The trial had previously been scheduled to begin with jury selection December 9th.

Attorney Athony Cotton argued Monday that a foresnic review conducted by an expert in Florida could provide Anderson an alibi during Robinson’s disappearance following a date the two went on April 1st.

“Our expert believes that there is evidence on Mr. Anderson’s phone that suggests he was using the internet, presumably at his home, during the timeframe that another person would have been driving Miss Anderson’s car around,” said Cotton.