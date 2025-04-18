MILWAUKEE — A large police and fire response has converged near an apartment building in downtown Milwaukee.

Witnesses inside the building tell WTMJ the fire burned on the fifth floor of the Chalet on the River building (823 N. 2nd Street) across from the downtown Benihana restaurant.

The Milwaukee Fire and Milwaukee Police Departments are not commenting on the response, though the MFD Incident Response truck is on scene.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.