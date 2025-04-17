UPDATE on 4/16/2025:

From Sarpy County:

The suspect traveling with a missing Wisconsin teenager and arrested in Sarpy County was extradited Wednesday, April 16, to Wisconsin where he will face charges of abduction of a child and child enticement.

After a citizen called in a tip to 911, Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gary Day at the Love’s Truck Stop in Sarpy County on April 3, 2025, on two warrants out of the states of Wisconsin and Arkansas. Day was booked into the Sarpy County Correctional Center on those charges as well as local misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and false reporting.

Sarpy County helped the teenager reunite with her family.

As part of a coordinated effort with the District Attorney in Wisconsin and the federal authorities in Arkansas, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office has dismissed the local misdemeanor charges against Day as well as an Arkansas state extradition complaint to expedite his return to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin authorities took custody of Day from the Sarpy County Correctional Center on Wednesday morning.

“We are grateful to the watchful citizens who not only spotted something they thought was wrong but also took the critical step in calling Sarpy County 911, which led to the arrest of Day and the recovery of a missing child from the State of Wisconsin,” said Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney John Reisz.