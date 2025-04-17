MILWAUKEE–A Rufus King High School staff member faces misconduct allegations. Principal Doreen Badillo says they cannot release specific details due to the ongoing investigation, but that the staff member has been removed from the building.

The statement reads:

I am writing to inform you of an ongoing investigation related to our school.

We are aware that allegations of misconduct have been made about one of our staff members. This is under investigation by MPS and the Milwaukee Police Department. Because this incident involves our students and an employee, we cannot reveal the name of the staff member or any details about the situation. We can share that the employee is not currently working in our building pending a full investigation.

We understand that some students may be aware of the activity that took place and may be upset by it. If your child needs assistance or wishes to speak to a trusted adult, please contact me at (414) 267-0700. Your call will be kept confidential.

Please know that we are taking all possible steps to investigate and resolve this situation. We will send an update if more information becomes available.

Sincerely,

Doreen Badillo, Principal

Rufus King High School