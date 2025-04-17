UPDATE at Noon on 4/17/2025: Oak Creek High School administrators say sports practices and games scheduled for the campus will go on as planned.

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek High School will be dismissing at 11:30 a.m. because of a power outage.

In an email to parents, administrators say the 10-12 Building has lost complete power, so they are dismissing high school students early. “Students who get picked up will be at the Ninth Grade Center cafeteria/gym and will have access to lunch. Parents can pick up their student from the Ninth Grade Center. Practices for spring sports and any home games for tonight will be determined in the next few hours.”

We Energies tells WTMJ that construction company doing work in the area hit one of our underground cables, and that there are crews on scene working to restore power. They have not provided a timeline for when the power will be restored.