MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway in Milwaukee after a body is discovered in a burning car.

The victim was found while crews were extinguishing flames near 23rd and Clark Thursday in the city’s Amani neighborhood.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms to WTMJ it was called to the scene around 5:00am..

Milwaukee Police have not commented on whether anyone is in custody connected to the car fire.

