NEW YORK — April 17, 2025 — The National Football League announced today country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light on Saturday, April 26th, closing out the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

As the grand finale to Draft weekend, Brad Paisley will take the stage at the Draft Theater near Lambeau Field for a free concert following the conclusion of Round 7 of the Draft.

“There’s nothing like football to bring people together, and the NFL Draft is where it all begins,” said Paisley in a statement Thursday. “As a lifelong fan, I can’t wait to help close out an unforgettable weekend with a little music and one heck of a party.”

The NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light will also feature a drone show on April 25th following Rounds 2–3 of the Draft. The nighttime show will include more than 500 drones flying in choreographed formations above Lambeau Field, honoring the history of the Draft and the legacy of Packers football.

RELATED: Green Bay ready to welcome the nation for 2025 NFL Draft

“We’re excited to welcome one of country music’s biggest stars to the Draft,” said Tim Tubito, NFL senior director of global event presentation & entertainment. “Brad understands how football brings people together. His performance is our way of saying thank you to the fans, the prospects, and the city of Green Bay—and the perfect way to close out an unforgettable weekend.”

All performances will take place at the Draft Theater adjacent to Lambeau Field. General fan viewing for the Draft Concert Series is free and fans are encouraged to arrive early, as standing room will be on a first-come first-served basis. The area will remain open throughout Draft programming.

Past draft concert headliners include Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Weezer, Mötley Crüe, Ice Cube, Marshmello, Kings of Leon, Fall Out Boy and Big Sean.

The NFL also recently announced that Milwaukee-based choir members from the James Weldon Johnson Foundation’s ‘National Hymn Choir’ will sing “Lift Every Voice,” directed by Ben Bedroske, and singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr., will sing the national anthem from the Draft Theater stage on the first day.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: