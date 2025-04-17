JUNEAU, WI — A man charged with child enticement and abduction of a 17-year-old from Beaver Dam has been sent back to Wisconsin.

40-year-old Gary Day was arrested earlier this month at an Omaha truck stop where he was discovered with 17-year-old Sophia Franklin of Beaver Dam.

The prosecutors office in Sarpy County Nebraska confirmed Wednesday that Day has been sent back to Wisconsin. Dodge County jail records indicate Day was booked into the Dodge County Correctional Facility around 5:15pm.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of impregnating and abducting a Beaver Dam teen waives extradition

The 40-year-old Day is suspected to the father of Franklin’s unborn child. She is currently five months pregnant.

Day faces charges in Wisconsin, but the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office says they dismissed the local misdemeanor charges in order to expedite the extradition process. An Arkansas extradition complaint has also been dismissed.

