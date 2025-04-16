WAUPUN, Wis. — One inmate is in the hospital after injuring themselves from the Waupun Correction Institution on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections tells WMTJ that on Tuesday morning, a 44-year-old inmate jumped from on of the tiers in the cell hall at around 11a.m.

Correctional facility staff attended to the inmate and transported him to Waupun Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

At Waupun Memorial Hospital, the inmate was then transferred to another medical facility via medical helicopter.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) is a health care provider, federal privacy rules prevent releasing more information on the man’s condition.

We’ll have more updates as the story further develops.