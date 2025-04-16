UPDATE 4/16/25 at 6:50am — I41/45 northbound at Hampton Avenue is now fully re-opened.

UPDATE 4/16/25 at 6:10am — Cars are now being allowed to pass by fire crews working to cleanup the aftermath of a vehicle fire on I41/45 northbound at Hampton Avenue. Backups continue to strech south towards near North Avenue.

A view from south of the incident shows fuel and water after a truck fire on I41/45 northbound at Hampton Avenue. Image Credit: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

BUTLER, WI — I41/45 northbound at Hampton Avenue is temporarily closed while crews respond to a vehicle fire.

The fire was already being put out by 5:50am.

Traffic is currently backed up south to near North Avenue.

Alternate routes suggested include exiting at Capitol Drive and take either Highway 100 or 124th Street north to Silver Spring Drive.

