MILWAUKEE — Six months after “Deep Thought” became stranded on Lake Michigan shoreline when its owners ran out of gas, the boat now lies in two pieces.

The top and cockpit were removed and now lie nearby in the sand. It’s unclear who deconstructed the boat — Milwaukee County says it was not involved, and neither was the salvage company Silo Marina, which has made previous attempts to remove it.

The boat is a 33-foot Chris-Craft Roamer, owned by Mississippi residents Richard and Sherry Wells. They purchased it from Manitowoc in October and planned to sail it back to Mississippi, but beached it Oct. 13 after getting stuck in a storm.

The Wells stayed in Milwaukee for a few days to try removing it, then went radio-silent. Milwaukee County has said it’s unclear what government agency is now responsible for the removal — and the cost.

The boat has since become a canvass for vandalism, appeared in music videos and become a Google Maps entry called “The Minnow.”

