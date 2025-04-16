MILWAUKEE — Six months after “Deep Thought” became stranded on Lake Michigan shoreline when its owners ran out of gas, the boat now lies in two pieces.
The top and cockpit were removed and now lie nearby in the sand. It’s unclear who deconstructed the boat — Milwaukee County says it was not involved, and neither was the salvage company Silo Marina, which has made previous attempts to remove it.
The boat is a 33-foot Chris-Craft Roamer, owned by Mississippi residents Richard and Sherry Wells. They purchased it from Manitowoc in October and planned to sail it back to Mississippi, but beached it Oct. 13 after getting stuck in a storm.
The Wells stayed in Milwaukee for a few days to try removing it, then went radio-silent. Milwaukee County has said it’s unclear what government agency is now responsible for the removal — and the cost.
The boat has since become a canvass for vandalism, appeared in music videos and become a Google Maps entry called “The Minnow.”
County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, whose district includes the shoreline between Bradford Beach and McKinley Beach, addressed the boat in a recent weekly newsletter:
The boat named “The Minnow” for those who remember the Gilligan’s Island, has been stranded along the Lake Michigan shore near Bradford Beach since October 13, 2024. As of today, the vessel remains stuck.
The boat is a safety hazard. I’m very concerned about the safety risks for citizens who come down here. They could slip on the rocks or potentially drown. It’s estimated that the cost of addressing the situation could exceed $100,000. Hazardous chemicals have been removed already.
The boat salvage company has generated a $20,000.00 bill so far. They indicated that in order to remove the boat they will need to create a “dead end” which lifts the boat enough to pull it through the sand or another option would be to physically deconstruct the boat.
Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel Scott Brown, who is the legal authority of Milwaukee County is working on an outline on who is responsible for the financial costs of the removal of the boat.
This boat has become a significant issue for Milwaukee County Parks, and I am working to ensure it be removed as soon as possible without the County paying for the removal.