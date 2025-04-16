MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge allows an international student at the University of Wisconsin – Madison to stay in the country, despite having his student visa revoked.

Lawyers for 21-year-old Krish Isserdasani filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order to keep him in the country on an F-1 student visa. He claims that the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement violated his right to due process when they “terminated [his] records in the Student and Exchange Visitor System [SEVIS]”

Isserdasani is from India and currently a senior at UW-Madison majoring in computer engineering, using an F-1 student visa since 2021. He told authorities that he was arrested for disorderly conduct in November 2024 after he and his friends “got into a verbal argument with another group while walking home late at night from a bar”. The district attorney declined to pursue charges, so Isserdasani was never formally charged or required to appear in court.

He was informed by UW-Madison’s International Student Services Office by email on April 4 that his SEVIS record had been terminated for “failing to maintain status — Individual identified in criminal records check and/or has had their VISA [sic] revoked” and that “[he] no longer had authorization to work in the United States”, allowing him to remain only until May 2, 2025.

Isserdasani is expected to complete his degree and graduate on May 10, 2025. He decide to pursue legal action because he was “given no warning, no opportunity to explain or defend himself, and no chance to correct any potential misunderstanding before his F-1 student visa record was terminated in SEVIS”.

The federal judge for the Western District of Wisconsin has scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing for April 28.