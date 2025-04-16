GREEN BAY, Wis.– As the countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft begins, Green Bay is rolling out the red carpet for thousands of visitors set to arrive in Titletown. For many, their draft weekend journey will begin the moment they land at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB)- and airport officials have been working behind the scenes to ensure the welcome is as memorable as the main event.

With high travel volume expected leading up to the draft, GRB has undergone a series of upgrades designed to handle the influx of guests while highlighting the spirit of Green Bay. From stunning new amenities to local cultural touches, travelers can expect a completely refreshed airport experience the moment they arrive.

“Welcome to Green Bay” mural in progress

New Look, Local Feel

GRB’s Grand Lobby now offers a more spacious, modern welcome point, complemented by additions like the sleek Sky Lounge, outdoor canopies, and family-friendly spaces– including designated family rooms and a mother’s room. Travelers will also be greeted by vibrant artwork from Oneida Nation and themed installations like the Draft bikes display, celebrating the unique blend of local heritage and football culture.

Bud Light Display at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport

Signage and updated route markers throughout the terminal have been enhanced to help visitors navigate the airport with ease, even during peak hours. Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Director, Marty Piette, views this opportunity as a great chance for Green Bay to showcase their local traditions to the world.

Art cow from Winona Foods at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport

“For ​those ​that ​are ​flying ​in ​or ​flying ​out, ​this ​is ​the ​first ​and ​last ​thing ​they ​see ​of ​our ​community,” Marty Piette says.

​”So ​a ​lot ​of ​people ​coming ​to ​Green ​Bay, ​this ​will ​be ​their ​first ​time ​here. ​We ​want ​them ​to ​come ​back, ​ either ​extend ​their ​stay ​this ​time ​or ​want ​to ​come ​back ​and ​experience ​all ​that ​Northeast ​Wisconsin ​has ​to ​offer. ​So ​this ​is ​a ​great ​opportunity ​for ​the ​community ​to ​showcase ​themselves, ​which ​has ​been ​a ​great ​partnership ​again ​with ​TSA, ​the ​airlines, ​the ​rental ​cars, ​and ​all ​of ​our ​stakeholders.”

“It’s ​the ​largest ​event ​that ​this ​city ​will ​probably ​host ​in ​the ​near ​future at ​the ​airport. ​We’ve ​been ​working ​with ​all ​of ​our ​partners, ​airlines, ​TSA, ​to ​make ​sure ​that ​we ​have ​a ​successful ​event ​and ​make ​a ​great ​impression.”

NFL Draft logo sign

Travel Tips and Reminders

In preparation for draft week, TSA and GRB officials are encouraging travelers to arrive early, stay informed, and be prepared for updated security procedures. Travelers are advised to double-check what they can and cannot bring through security checkpoints and ensure they have REAL-ID-complaint license or another accepted form of identification– especially with the May 7 enforcement deadline rapidly approaching.

Enhanced security technology and additional staff are expected to help maintain efficiency, but airport officials say the best way to ensure a smooth journey is to come prepared and stay patient.

Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau sign at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport

Public Affairs Officer for the TSA, Jessica Mayle, is excited for the travelers to experience the new technology to make the transition in and out smooth and efficient.

Jessica Mayle says, “Green ​Bay ​is ​really ​lucky ​that ​we ​have ​such ​upgraded ​state ​of ​the ​art ​technology ​at ​our ​checkpoint.”

​”So ​one ​is ​our ​credential ​authentication ​technology. ​This ​uses ​facial ​recognition. ​It ​takes ​a ​real ​time ​picture ​of ​the ​passenger, ​compares ​it ​against ​the ​photo ​on ​their ​ID. ​You ​know, ​sometimes ​this ​technology ​can ​do ​things ​better ​than ​the ​human ​eye ​detects ​those ​fraudulent ​IDs. ​Just ​make ​sure ​that ​everybody ​who’s ​walking ​through ​is ​who ​we ​expect ​them ​to ​be. ​And ​I ​think ​passengers ​really ​appreciate ​that ​experience. ​It’s ​really ​fast ​and ​seamless. Then ​our ​other ​is ​our ​X ​ray ​scanning ​machine. ​What ​you ​put ​your ​bags ​through. ​It’s ​computed ​tomography. ​People ​are ​kind ​of ​used ​to ​that ​in ​a ​medical ​setting ​when ​you ​get ​a ​CT ​scan, ​but ​takes ​a ​3D ​image ​of ​the ​bag, ​it ​lets ​our ​officers ​stretch, ​skew, ​rotate. ​And ​that ​really ​helps ​because ​it’s ​fewer ​bag ​checks ​for ​the ​passengers. ​So ​I ​think ​we’ve ​all ​been ​in ​that ​position ​where, ​’oh, ​is ​this ​your ​bag?’ ​We ​go ​through, ​and ​then ​we ​determine ​it ​wasn’t ​a ​prohibited ​item ​at ​all. ​When ​they ​can ​see ​inside ​the ​bag ​better, ​it’s ​fewer ​bag ​checks ​on ​the ​end. ​Helps ​passengers ​get ​through ​faster.”

TSA officials also want to make it very clear on what to bring and what not to bring. Sharp items, unpermitted firearms and more that should not be in your bag whatsoever. The Wisconsin Federal Security Director for the Department of Homeland Security, Mark Lendvay, makes it very clear on what he does not want to see through the inevitable TSA security clearance.

“If ​it ​cannot ​fit ​in ​the ​X ​ray, ​don’t ​bring ​it,” Mark Lendvay says.

Prohibited items to bring through the TSA at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport

​”Clearly ​ we ​encourage ​the ​signs. ​Really ​the ​best ​thing ​to ​do ​is ​ ​ think ​about ​using ​ FedEx, ​UPS, ​to ​have ​something ​shipped ​in ​advance ​to ​the ​hotel ​you’re ​staying ​at ​and ​then ​maybe ​donate ​it ​to ​the ​local ​community ​afterwards. ​But ​if ​it’s ​able ​to ​fit ​inside ​a ​carry ​on ​bag ​or ​even ​your ​checked ​baggage, ​that’s ​fine. ​We ​know ​we’re ​going ​to ​have ​different representatives from ​the ​sports ​teams. ​They’re ​going ​to ​bring their ​garb, ​their ​bling, ​to ​demonstrate ​their ​support ​for ​their ​teams. ​Please ​don’t ​bring ​anything ​that ​looks ​like ​a ​sword ​or ​something ​like ​that. ​Right. ​Because ​that’s ​not ​going ​to ​be ​able ​to ​go ​through ​and, ​and ​hope ​fortunately ​that ​ ​ gets ​stopped ​at ​their ​destination. Come ​have ​fun, ​recognize ​our ​requirements, ​be ​prepared ​to ​travel because ​it ​will ​be ​busy. And ​I ​think, while ​you’re ​here ​in ​Green ​Bay ​mind ​the ​beauty ​of ​Lambeau ​Field ​and ​realize ​that ​this ​is ​the ​smallest ​market. ​You’re ​literally ​in ​the ​neighborhood ​of ​homes ​and ​people ​that will ​support ​people ​coming ​in.”

Traffic, Parking and Temporary Road Changes

The excitement isn’t limited to the terminal. As the site build enters its next phase, major changes have hit the streets around Lambeau Field and Titletown. The majority of public parking loots around Lambeau Field are now closed, with visitors directed instead to the parking lot on the south side of Brookwood Drive adjacent to Titletown, or the Lombardi Avenue and Ridge Road. Pedestrian routes remain open from both lots, ensuring fans can easily reach Titletown’s attractions and the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay closed off for the NFL Draft

Lombardi Ave Road closures in Green Bay ahead of the NFL Draft

Additional road closures are also underway. South Ridge Road is now closed between north side of Lodge Kohler and Lombardi Avenue, and eastbound lanes of Lombardi Avenue between Marlee Lane and Holmgren Way have been shut down. These expanded closures– set to continue with further changes on April 23– aim to ease traffic congestion while still keeping local businesses accessible. For drivers and visitors alike, detailed maps of the road closures and detours can be found at greenbay.com/draft25/transportation/#Road-Closures.

Local Business Adjust and Event Hours Set

While many parking areas are off-limits, local businesses around Titletown are adapting with adjusted operating hours. The Lambeau Field Atrium will welcome visitors under special schedules through May 5. In the interim, key attractions including the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, and stadium tours have set hours aligned with the Draft schedule- with a few changes, like the temporary closure of 1919 Kitchen & Tap for a private event and special operating days for Stadium Tours.

NFL Draft Stage under construction in Green Bay

The NFL Draft Experience itself is poised to be a highlight. This immersive festival will feature interactive exhibits, meet-and-greet opportunities, youth and family activities, and local food and culture displays spread throughout Titletown. One of the major attractions will be the NFL Draft Theater, Where all 32 teams will make their selections live in a 250,000-square-foot viewing area with Lambeau Field as a dramatic backdrop. And that’s not all- a Friday evening drone show and Saturday Draft Concert Series, headlined by a yet-to-be-announced act, promise even more surprises for fans.

Stay Informed and Register Now

Fans can secure their free entry to all NFL Draft activities by registering on NFL.com/DraftAccess or by downloading NFL OnePass app, which will provide interactive content, up-to-date event information, and a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Thank you Mark Murphy Mural

From upgraded airport experiences and cutting-edge security tech at GRB to finely tuned road closures and parking adjustments around Titletown, Green Bay is pulling out all the stops. Whether it’s a smooth landing or navigating the detours around Lambeau Field, every detail is designed to make Draft Week a touchdown for fans.

Your First Stop in Titletown

GRB, known as the “Gateway to Lambeau,” is more than just a travel hub– it’s part of the Green Bay experience. As a partner airport of the Green Bay Packers and one of the only two commercial airports in Wisconsin with international landing rights, GRB is proud to be the front door to a historic moment in the city’s history.

Whether you’re a lifelong Packers fan or a first-time visitor, the energy of the draft will be felt from the moment you land. From upgraded amenities to local flavor, GRB is ready to welcome the football world with open arms.

NFL Draft 2025 logo for Green Bay at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport

For more information on travel tips, amenities, and airport updates, visit flyGRB.com.