MADISON, Wis.– The Madison Fire Department responded to a recyclables fire this morning at East Pass & Grove Circle on the city’s southwest side at around 9:15 a.m. MFD says they arrived to roughly 4,000 lbs. of recyclables burning.

MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT

A Streets Division recycling collection operator had dumped the pile upon noticing the back of his truck was smoking.

The City of Madison Streets Division also provided tools to spread the large trash pile, which allowed firefighters to continue battling hot spots until all of the debris was fully extinguished.

MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT

The exact cause of the fire could not be determined, but MFD reminds the public to dispose of electronics, specifically those with lithium-ion batteries, properly.

No one was injured in the incident.