MILWAUKEE — A former elementary school leader is bound for trial for homicide after drunk driving. 52-year-old Rebecca Salomon waived her preliminary hearing on April 15.

Salomon faces two felony charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after an evening crash in the Town of West Bend on December 29, 2024.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say she failed to yield at County Trunk P and County Trunk NN, crashing into another car. The man driving the other vehicle was seriously injured, and taken to the hospital. He died on January 3, 2025, from head and brain injuries sustained from the crash.

Salomon admitted to officers that she had been drinking prior to driving, and failed a field sobriety test.

She had previously been the associate principal at Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay.

Her arraignment is set for June 19.