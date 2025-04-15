MILWAUKEE — An eastside food hall sets a closing date. In a posting on Facebook, Crossroads Collective confirms they will be closing their doors on May 8.

The food hall opened on the corner of Farwell and North in Milwaukee in December of 2018, replacing the former Oriental Pharmacy, which had closed its doors in 1995, and a series of restaurants before becoming vacant in 2017.

“Since opening, we’ve had the honor of hosting passionate vendors, welcoming thousands of guests, and helping launch businesses that have gone on to grow in big ways. The energy and creativity of this corner of the East Side has always come from the people and we’re proud to have been a part of it. Now it’s time to pass the torch to a local restaurant expanding into the space, a move that reflects what Crossroads has always stood for: giving small businesses a place to grow”.

The company says the current vendors, which includes The Pharmacy Bar, Temple Goddess & Adonis Burger Co., Awi Sushi, Scratch Ice Cream, and Capybara Cafe, will remain open providing service until May 8, along with all of the previously planned programming at the hall.