UPDATE at 5:57p.m. on 4/15/2025: West Allis Police confirm they are looking for escaped prisoner: 29-year-old Charles Gregory.

Police describe him as about 6’ tall, thin build, and has dreadlocks. He was last observed wearing a black hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and yellow boots. He was last observed with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

He is in the area of 88th and Hayes in West Allis, and police don’t believe there is any immediate danger to the community.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis Police are looking for a man who escaped police custody while receiving treatment at the Aurora Medical Center near 84th and Lincoln.

The man is described as an African American man around 6 feet tall, with a medium build, wearing a black coat and blue jeans. He may still have the handcuffs on.

Police are saying there is no current danger to the public.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring you more details as they become available.