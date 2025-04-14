MILWAUKEE — Work will officially begin this month to illuminate the east side of the The Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge.

Light the Hoan made the announcement on Milwaukee’s citywide 414 Day celebration Monday. The non-profit has been fundraising to put lights on the harbor side since August 2023 with a “dedicate a bulb” pledge.

“The Hoan Bridge is more than a piece of infrastructure – it’s Milwaukee’s bridge,” Erika Smith, Executive Director of Light the Hoan said in a media release. “Over the past five years, it has become a symbol of our city’s resilience, progress, and creativity.”

The west side of the bridge has been shining with 2,600 LED lights since October 2020. Since then, Light the Hoan has started the Shine a Light program to feature community organizations and puts on an annual Hoancoming festival.

Light the Hoan said it had reached 90% of its $1.4 million fundraising goal in December. This next phase of lighting will be visible from Milwaukee’s south lakefront, as well as to watercraft on Lake Michigan and flights heading into the city.

The lighting installation is expected to be complete by June. Light the Hoan is still accepting donations and bulb dedications, and is seeking sponsorships for the first east side lighting celebration this summer.