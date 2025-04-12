MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public to help search for critically missing 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson.

Hudson was last seen on 4-11-25 at approximately 7:00pm in the area of N. 26th St and W. Concordia Ave.

Kaidan is an 11 year old black male. He approximately 4’8”, 70lbs with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair. He currently has a Low High Top Fade. Kaidan was las seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray Adidas jogging pants. Kaidan left his home in an unknown directions has not returned.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.