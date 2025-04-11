HUDSON, WI — A Wisconsin Assistant District Attorney is in custody on multiple charges including making threats against judges.

33-year-old Bela “Alec” Ballo is charged with three counts of threat to judge, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness reported Balo was making threats towards St. Croix County judges Scott Norstrand, Edward Vlack and Scott Needham during a phone call between the two April 3rd. Ballo was specifically upset over adverse decisions he said the judges had been making against him, telling the witness he thought the judges “have it out to get [me]”. The complaint notes Ballo blamed his poor mental state on the hostile work environment created by the judges and that “they just need to bleed.”

A check of the county’s staff directory Friday shows Ballo listed as Alec as one of six assistant district attorneys on DA Karl Anderson’s staff.

Additionally, Ballo’s wife had called police to inform them he was being verbally abusive and driving aggressively while heading home with their two children from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport March 26th, according to the complaint. Ballo was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic at speeds over 90 miles per hour on I-94 between the Twin Cities and Hudson, Wisconsin while the couple’s two children, ages three years and five months old, were in the car with them.

During an interview with police at their Village of Hammond home, Ballo’s wife said he used marijuana “every day after work”, and showed police where he stored his drugs.

Court records show Ballo’s wife filed for divorce on April 9th.

Ballo’s bond is set at $15,000; he’s due back in court April 15th.

