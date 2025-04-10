SAN ANTONIO, Tex. — If you watched the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Monday, you may recall a Capital One commercial featuring NBA greats Charles Barkley and Magic Johnson. While that was playing on television, Scott Fisher and his team of three from Milwaukee, were operating two blimps inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. “They had to call me from Milwaukee,” Fischer told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News.

RELATED: 5Q – Basketball Tournaments

Fisher, whose blimps are featured in Milwaukee sporting events, carry advertising and drop tickets and other items on fans at UWM Panther Arena. This time, his blimps were needed inside the 70,000 seat venue for one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Image courtesy of Scott Fisher.

One blimp featured a picture of Barkley, the other of Johnson. “At a certain point, these blimps launched, and the crowd went wild,” Fisher recalled on Wisconsin’s Morning News. “There’s all these people and you’re standing there flying a blimp and you’re thinking, what am I doing here?”

Image courtesy of Scott Fisher.

Fisher said both Barkley and Johnson wanted to see their blimps. They were gracious, posing for pictures. Fisher said when another NBA great, and fellow broadcaster Shaquille O’Neal passed by, he wanted his picture with the blimps. Fisher recalled, “He said, ‘this is Charles’ blimp,’ and I said yeah. And he said, ‘I want you to crash it.'”

Image courtesy of Scott Fisher.

Fisher operates Gift of Wings shops in the Milwaukee area and puts on multiple annual kite festivals on Milwaukee’s lakefront.