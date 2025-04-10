WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: Quick-thinking stranger rescues submerged toddler

In Riviera Beach, Florida: Fernando Carrera was visiting his family when he heard screaming and saw a swimmer struggling in the water. He immediately jumped into action.

“When I made the decision that I’m going in, I said ‘Lord, please don’t let this be my last day,'” Carrera told NBC 5 WPTV.

Carrera told WPTV believes he was at the right place at the right time and swam to the man. After saving one man, Carrera spotted two teenagers who also needed help.

First Responders were called in to assist a total of five swimmers that day.

Thank you Fernando for being an EVERYDAY HERO!