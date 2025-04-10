MADISON, Wis. — A recount for a Madison aldermanic district leaves the incumbent as the winner.

Anthony “Nino” Amato, candidate for the 19th Aldermanic District on Madison‘s west side, requested the recount after the results of the April 1 Spring Election showed that he lost by just nine votes to incumbent John Guequierre.

Results of the hand-counted recount by the City of Madison Board of Canvassers found that there was “one additional vote for Amato in Ward 94 and no other changes to the vote totals, resulting in a final margin of 8 votes. The tabulator initially did not count this ballot because both candidates were selected but one candidate was crossed out. After being reviewed by both candidates, it was agreed the voter’s intent was to cast a ballot for Amato”.

Recount results provided by the City of Madison.

The Board of Canvassers has certified this result. Amato told the officials that he intends to waive his right to a court appeal, meaning that the certificate of election may be issued soon.

Spring election results must be certified by May 15.