UPDATE 4/10/25 at 11:45am — The secure hold on the Pewaukee School District campus has been lifted.

District Superintendent Mike Cady tells WTMJ the hold was put in effect after students overhead “comments of concern” in the middle school portion of the campus.

We had a report from students who overheard some comments at our middle school that created a security concern. After completing our investigation we determined there was no viable threat to campus safety or security. We lifted the hold and resumed normal operations.” said Cady.

It’s not clear what the comments were that led to the hold decision.

PEWAUKEE — The Pewaukee School District campus has been placed in a secure hold as a precaution while the district investigates a security concern.

“We would like to emphasis that this is precautionary. We are working with the Pewaukee Village Police Department who is onsite.” the district said in a statement on social media Thursday morning.

For the safety of all students and staff, families are asked not to come to the campus. No one will be admitted into the buildings while the secure hold is in place.

Pick up will be at the regular time with a controlled dismissal.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.