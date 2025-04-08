MILWAUKEE — A former preschool teaching assistant in Whitefish Bay faces three felony charges for possession of child pornography.

21-year-old Nicholas Otero of Milwaukee made his first appearance in court on April 8. He was arrested after an investigation by Whitefish Bay Police into an Internet Crimes Against Children cybertip received in July of 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, Otero is accused of sending 50-60 images of what he acknowledged to be pornographic and sexually explicit photos of girls as young as 6 years old for almost a year starting in March 2024. The images were sent via social media to other people on the Internet.

He was immedaitely fired from the Gan Ami Early Childhood Education Program after his arrest. In a letter to families from the Jewish Community Center:

Dear Gan Ami Families, We are extremely saddened to share that we have been informed by the Whitefish Bay Police Chief that a teaching assistant, who works 1 day per week on our Whitefish Bay campus, was taken into custody at their home on charges of possession of child pornography. This individual was immediately suspended without pay as we await the findings of the Police Department’s investigation. The person in custody was NOT charged with creating any child pornography, and as of this time we have been told that there are NO pictures or images of any children or staff in our programs. We can also confirm that police have NOT identified our facility or our programs for any investigation, and NONE of the evidence was related to any of our devices or our online sites. This is an extremely disturbing and serious issue that we take very seriously. The safety, security, and well-being of the children in our care is our highest priority. We can confirm that this staff member passed multiple background checks and has no previous charges. This staff member also completed all of our mandated trainings. Moving forward, we will continue to diligently work in partnership with local law enforcement, including determining what additional measures, if any, we can put in place with them to protect our children. We have created a brief document to try to answer some of your initial questions, which can be found here, but if you have any additional questions, please do not hesitate to contact us directly. Thank you for your commitment to our program and the caring educators who bring our values to life in their classrooms every day. We are deeply saddened by this discovery, and at the same time remain all the more committed to each of you, the families who trust us to care for their children. Sincerely, Mark Shapiro

President & CEO Jonah Geller

Chief Impact Officer



Heather Spencer

Site Director

Otero is being held on $2,500 cash bond, and is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on April 18.