MILWAUKEE – Amtrak service through Wisconsin is back on track after the discovery of corroded railcars caused service disruptions last week.

Both the Borealis and Hiawatha lines are back to running on their normal schedules, though both are operating with a limited number of cars. This after the lines were running at times with bus substitutions following the corrosion detected during a periodic inspection of Amtrak’s Horizon railcars.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Corroded railcars lead to Amtrak service disruptions through Wisconsin

Amtrak said in a statement Sunday Hiawatha trains were operating without bus substitution as of last Friday. Daily train service between St. Paul and Chicago by the Borealis line was restored the previous week.

Superliner cars will be implemented on the Hiawatha line in place of the Horizons.

Amtrak says customers should book early to guarantee a spot on their train.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: