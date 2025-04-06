MILWAUKEE– Chief Judge Carl Ashley has released a statement on the ICE arrests that occurred in the hallways of the Milwaukee County Courthouse and the Public Safety Building last week.

The statement points out several concerns with the ICE arrests happening in the buildings, saying in part: “The presence of ICE agents can deter individuals, particularly immigrants and marginalized communities, from attending court hearings, seeking legal assistance, or reporting crimes. This undermines the fundamental right to access the courts and seek legal remedies.”

Ashley also points out the confusion surrounding the arrests last week.

“Many individuals may not be aware of their rights or the protections afforded to them within the courthouse. The presence of ICE can create confusion and misinformation, impacting their ability to navigate the legal system effectively.”

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office say they were alerted before the first arrest occurred, but were not informed of the second. They also say they had nothing to do with the arrests. The identities of those taken into custody have not been released.