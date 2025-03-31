MADISON, Wis. — The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents has selected Dr. Thomas Gibson to lead UW-Milwaukee.

Dr. Gibson became chancellor of UW-Stevens Point in Januray 2021. He comes to UWM as its 10th leader on July 1.

“I’m honored and humbled to be appointed chancellor of UW-Milwaukee, and I look forward to working with students, faculty, and staff to collectively define a vision for the future,” Gibson said in a statement. “Students considering UW-Milwaukee should know that our faculty and staff are dedicated to your success, and I’ll be right there with them cheering you on.”

Dr. Gibson, 51, joins UWM as the university faces declining enrollment, budget cuts and the closure of UWM’s branch campuses in Waukesha and West Bend.

Before joining the UW-System, Dr. Gibson held vice president roles in student affairs at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and at Ball State University in Indiana. He also served in leadership roles for student development at City University of New York and academic affairs at University of Connecticut.

“Tom Gibson has made a tremendous impact at UW-Stevens Point, and he will be an extraordinary leader for UW-Milwaukee,” Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said in a statement. “Balancing an enthusiasm for students with an ability to drive community and business partnerships, Tom is always moving forward. He will do the same at UW-Milwaukee and continue to build on its status as a top-tier research university.”

Outgoing Chancellor Mark Mone will return to teaching at the end of the school year after leading UWM for 11 years. Mone announced he was stepping down as chancellor last summer.

The UW Board of Regents selected Dr. Gibson unanimously from a pool of 73 applicants. His salary as chancellor will be $575,000. Mone’s salary at the end of last fiscal year was $489,169.