KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — An Illinois man faces over 50 charges for credit card fraud by using skimmers at ATMs across southeast Wisconsin.

32-year-old Evgheni Eremeiv of Woodridge, Illinois is charged with 54 felonies, including misappropriating ID information to obtain money and credit card forgery for cloning debit and credit card information obtained at convenience stores in Kenosha County.

According to the criminal complaint, Eremeiv placed a debit card skimmer at a Kwik Trip in Madison in January 2025. He allegedly started using the information he collected to create fake credit and debit cards to use across the state.

The Kwik Trip Financial Crimes Unit worked with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office to track down victims and locations across southeast Wisconsin that also had card skimmers added to their ATMs. The most recent fraud incidents were reported by Kenosha residents between February 28 and March 18.

Surveillance videos tied Eremeiv to card-skimming ATMs at the Kwik Trips in Mount Pleasant and Pleasant Prairie between March 13 and 16. He was arrested on March 18 with nearly $2,500 in cash and two wallets filled with altered pre-paid credit cards with victims’ card information and pin numbers.

Cash bond has been set at $75,000 and Eremeiv is due back in court on April 1 for a preliminary hearing. He also has 14 more felony charges pending in Walworth County for the same offenses.