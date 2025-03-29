GREEN BAY, Wis.— Elon Musk is set to hold a town hall event in Green Bay this Sunday at 6:30 p.m., according to his political action committee’s website.

While the exact location has not been disclosed, the website allows individuals to request a ticket. A text message promoting the event states that the town hall will focus on “the future of America”.

According to the event listing, attendance is restricted to those who have signed a petition opposing activist judges.

Musk has recently drawn national attention for his involvement in Wisconsin politics, particularly in support of Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel. However, the event listing does not mention the state’s Supreme Court race.

The town hall comes amid ongoing legal battles involving Musk and his political efforts in Wisconsin. Attorney General Josh Kaul has criticized Musk’s political action committee, questioning its legal compliance, “to stop Elon Musk from making illegal payments to Wisconsin voters at an event in Wisconsin this weekend”.