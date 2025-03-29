MADISON, Wis.— A 17-year old has potential murder charges pending following a fatal stabbing during a physical altercation with a family member, according to Madison Police.

Officers responded to the incident which occured around 1 a.m. Saturday morning near Midvale and Frey on Madison’s west side. Upon arrival, they discovered a 39-year-old male victim with stab wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year old suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police have classifided this as an isolated incident, stating there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, as charges are also still pending.