MADISON — Days before a planned visit to Wisconsin by billionaire Elon Musk on the heels of the April 1st election, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul plans to file legal action trying to prevent Musk’s plans to giveaway millions of dollars to voters who’ve signed his petition against “activist judges”.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that elections in Wisconsin are safe, secure, free and fair. We are aware of the offer recently posted by Elon Musk to award a million dollars to two people at an event in Wisconsin this weekend,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement Friday. “Based on our understanding of applicable Wisconsin law, we intend to take legal action today to seek a court order to stop this from happening.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Musk changes reason for visiting Wisconsin to hand out $2 million ahead of Supreme Court election

Musk’ Wisconsin visit on Sunday comes two days ahead of the state’s hotly contested Supreme Court election between Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel and Dane County Judge Susan Crawford. Earlier Friday, Musk deleted a social media post saying he planned to “personally hand over” $2 million to a pair of voters who have already cast their ballots in the race.

Musk later posted a clarification, saying the money will go to people who will be “spokesmen” for an online petition against “activist” judges. Attendance Sunday would be limited to those who have signed the petition. No location or venue for the event has been publicly announced.

Crawford’s campaign spokesperson Derrick Honeyman called Musk’s announced visit to Wisconsin a “last-minute desperate distraction.”

Wisconsin law makes it a felony to offer, give, lend or promise to lend or give anything of value to induce a voter to cast a ballot or not vote.

Musk’s political action committee said Friday that it had awarded $1 million to Scott Ainsworth, a mechanical engineer from Green Bay, for signing its petition protesting against “activist” judges. In a video posted on X, Ainsworth encouraged people to sign the petition and “get out and vote early for Brad Schimel.”

Spending in the race has already reached record levels for a judicial race in U.S. history, with funds raised exceeding $81 million. While Musk has been by far the largest financial contributor to that amount, billionaire George Soros and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker have donated a combined $3.5 million to Crawford’s campaign.