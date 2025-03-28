Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Slinger: Village enforces then walks back political yard sign rule.

Election seasons can always be counted on to bring out certain things, political attack ads, angry discussions and of course yard signs. These small cardboard ads litter lawns, street corners and usually hang around long after the election is over. Political yard signs are at the center of a controversy in Slinger where Marian Nowak has a sign with a simple message: God, Guns & Trump in her front yard. WPR reported that she has had the sign in her yard for nine years without an issue. Then, in February, she was one of several residents who got a letter from Slinger’s building inspector. It said she was violating the Washington County village’s sign ordinance. Like many municipalities, Slinger regulates signs within village limits. But Slinger’s ordinances say election signs can’t be up more than four days after an election, and that, generally, temporary signs can’t be up for more than seven days. The village only enforces those rules in response to complaints, according to Village President Scott Stortz. Someone sent the village a list of several houses with Trump signs, Stortz said. He said the village followed its ordinance by inspecting the signs, concluding they’d been up too long and issuing violation letters . Almost 70% of Slinger residents voted for President Donald Trump in last year’s election. After significant online attention and a threat of legal action by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative law firm, the village has since rescinded those violation letters. Full Story

Milwaukee: MKE Brewing Co. is bringing back its “all-you-can-drink” tour for Milwaukee Day.

April 14 is “Milwaukee Day” and is there a better way to celebrate than with a beer? How about as much beer as you want? That’s what I thought. Well, you’re in luck. Milwaukee Brewing Co. is bringing back its brewery tour, which was perhaps more famous for letting patrons drink all they wanted rather than the tour itself. In the last decade, the brewery moved from the warehouse where those tours took place, sold its taproom and brewing facility to Pilot Project and sold its intellectual property to Eagle Park Brewing Co. But now that the brand once again has a taproom, in the former Tonic Tavern space, Eagle Park is bringing back the legendary part of its tour: unlimited half pours of MKE Brewing beer. According to reporting in the Journal Sentinel, the “tour” will take place at the new taproom and will be more of an all-you-can-drink session rather than a tour, according to a news release. It is in celebration of Milwaukee Day, April 14, but will take place on Saturday, April 12, from noon to 9 p.m. Full Story