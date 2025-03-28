GREEN BAY, Wis. — Preparations for the NFL Draft in Green Bay will start impacting residents starting March 29.

Construction on the site for the event, which will adjoin the Resch campus at Lambeau Field, starts with road closures on the east side of the stadium. South Oneida Street will be closed between Lombardi Avenue and the entrance to Lot 1 on the stadium’s southeast side. Armed Forces Drive will also be closed to vehicle traffic.

The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, and Stadium Tours, will be open during regular business hours until Draft weekend, when hours and access will be adjusted.

Rolling road closures are anticipated as sections of the event are built up.

In total, the viewing area of the NFL Draft Theater will surround 250,000 square feet on the stadium’s east and northeast sides, and during the television broadcast, crowd shots from the stage will feature Lambeau Field in the background.

With organizers expecting 250,000 people to come to Green Bay for the Draft, parking will be at a premium, and street parking will impact one other community service.

The U.S. Postal Service says access to mailboxes for businesses surrounding Lambeau Field and approximately 1,200 residential customers will be impacted during the Draft.

Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, Strategic Communications Specialist with the U.S. Postal Service focused on Wisconsin District, tells WTMJ that mailboxes will likely be blocked because of the increased street parking. He recommends that customers “place their mail on hold and pick it up at the local Post Office”.

The NFL Draft runs in Green Bay from April 24 to 26.