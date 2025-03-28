MADISON, Wis. — Judge Susan Crawford recuses herself from a case involving Elon Musk’s participation surrounding Wisconsin’s spring election.

Crawford, who is a judge in Dane County, was just randomly assigned the lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul against the tech billionaire on March 28.

In a release, the attorney general says the lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court seeks a court order “to stop Elon Musk from making illegal payments to Wisconsin voters at an event in Wisconsin this weekend”.

According to the complaint, Musk is in violation of Wisconsin law for a post on the X platform from March 27 where he states he would hand out two checks for $1 million dollars each “in appreciation for you taking the time to vote”.

X post by Elon Musk on coming to Wisconsin in March 2025.

Wisconsin law prohibits “offering or promising to give anything of value to an elector in order to induce the elector to go to the polls, vote or refrain from voting, or vote for a particular person” .

Musk would later delete the original post, and add a new one clarifying that the money would go to those who had signed the petition.

Clarification post on X by Elon Musk for March 2025.

Musk’s political action committee has been providing financial contributions to Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race by backing Crawford’s opponent Judge Brad Schimel.

The lawsuit has been reassigned to Judge David Conway.

Spending in the race has already reached record levels for a judicial race in U.S. history, with funds raised exceeding $81 million.

