American Family Field is set to introduce the new venue “The Alley,” an indoor food truck park, for the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2025 season. Located on the left-field Loge level, this new addition will feature four local food trucks and a bar, creating a fresh and diverse dining experience for fans.

The food truck lineup of local vendors include:

Chuchos Red Tacos, known for its popular Birria Tacos, and Hidden Kitchen MKE, which will serve sandwiches like Cubanos and steak sandwiches. Nadi Plates will bring Italian-inspired options such as calzones and hot Italian beef sandwiches, while Baron’s Gelato Cart will offer a variety of sweet treats.

Milwaukee Brewers glassware

With these changes, the Brewers are aiming to enhance the fan experience by incorporating more local flavors and diverse food options at the stadium.

Chucho’s Red Tacos at American Family Field

Vice President of Consumer Experience Tom Hecht wants fans to enjoy this experience right away.

“Every time they come to the ballpark, we hope that people can experience something new,” Tom Hecht says.

“Food ​is ​a ​big ​part ​of ​what ​people ​enjoy ​about ​coming ​to ​the ​ballpark. ​They’ve ​enjoyed ​bringing ​local ​vendors into ​the ​ballpark ​and ​bringing ​in ​new ​foods ​and ​new ​tastes. We ​thought ​it ​would ​be ​fun ​to ​do ​something ​tied ​to ​food ​trucks. ​ So ​we ​worked ​with ​three ​different ​food ​truck ​vendors ​in ​the ​Milwaukee ​area ​who have ​ a ​great ​reputation ​that ​were ​companies ​that ​people ​were ​excited ​about ​bringing ​into ​the ​ballpark. ​And ​ we ​made ​it ​a ​reality.”

Tom Hecht, Brewers Vice President of Consumer Experience in front of the Food Truck Park at American Family Field

Local Vendors are also excited to showcase their food to the fans and workers around American Family Field. All trucks have a different variety of foods and have delicious flavors all around.

“This ​has ​been ​our ​dream ​for ​the ​past ​four ​years,” Thamie Nanez of Chucos Red Tacos says.

Chucho’s Red Tacos at American Family Field

“We’re ​ready. ​We’re ​excited. ​I ​think, ​you ​know, ​we ​have ​a ​big ​following, ​and ​I ​think ​they ​are ​going ​to ​be ​super ​excited. ​I ​mean, ​we ​already ​got ​messages ​of ​people ​like, ​’Oh ​my ​gosh ​we ​can’t ​believe ​you’re ​going ​to ​be ​there.’ ​This ​is ​just, ​you ​know, ​the ​best. ​And ​we ​are ​excited ​for ​more ​people ​to ​find ​out ​what ​Birria ​Tacos ​are.”

The Alley is located on the left Loge level at American Family Field.

American Family Feed “The Alley” Food Truck Park, featuring Chucho’s Red Tacos, Nadi Plates, and Hidden Kitchen MKE.

With The Alley now open at American Family Field, Brewers fans have more than just baseball to look forward to- they have a whole new lineup of local flavors to enjoy. Whether you’re craving tacos, sandwiches, or a sweet treat, this food truck park is bringing a fresh twist to the ballpark experience. As the Brewers continue to enhance fan engagement, The Alley stands as a home run for both food lovers and baseball fans alike.