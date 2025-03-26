MILWAUKEE– Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley delivered the 2025 State of the County Address today, highlighting key initiatives and partnerships that aim to drive the region forward.

In his speech, Crowley emphasized the importance of collaboration between government, business, and community organizations to tackle major challenges, including economic development, public safety, and infrastructure improvements. He pointed to ongoing projects at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport and the Milwaukee County Zoo as examples of successful public-private partnerships.

“From ‘A’ to ‘Z’ – meaning from the Airport to the Zoo – we are creating opportunities and

growth for workers and families alike,” Crowley says in his speech.

Crowley also understood the county’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, stating that these principles remain central to ensuring all residents have essential services and opportunities. He noted efforts to expand affordable housing, improve public transit, and enhance mental health services.

With local officials, business leaders, and community members in attendance, Crowley reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to making Milwaukee County a place where residents can thrive.

Crowley then came on to the Wisconsin’s Midday News to go more in depth on specific topics. This included affordable housing, municipal and safe house buildings, the most impactful investments, and more!

“The only way we will have a greater future for our housing market is if we strengthen our partnerships and collaborations,” Crowley says.

“It’s going to take partnerships with the state and federal government to make sure we bring these resources down. We were able to use a lot of the federal funding that Milwaukee County received through the American Rescue Plan Act to make these investments. We’ve also been able to partner with folks like United States Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congresswoman Gwen Moore, for them to find congressional direct spinning to bring back to Milwaukee County.”

Crowley also spoke about the municipal buildings that may cause delays in trials, ultimately causing a mistrial. Longer walks for defendants, jury members being in the same space as a defendant due to minimal room services, and unfortunate amount of elevators.

“These buildings can cause delays,” says Crowley.

“If there’s a defendant talking with their lawyer, we don’t have a private spaces for people to meet. So they actually have to meet on the top of a garbage can, laying out their portfolio to basically have a conversations.”

Crowley closed his address with a call for unity and continued collaboration, emphasizing that Milwaukee County’s progress depends on collective effort. He expressed optimism for the future, urging residents, business, and local leaders to work together to create a stronger, more inclusive community. As the county navigates challenges and opportunities, Crowley’s message was clear: through partnership and perseverance, Milwaukee County can continue to move forward.