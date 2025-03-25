MILWAUKEE — A man pleads not guilty to child abuse charges after throwing a baby off a second-story balcony on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

31-year-old Jaimann Eiland of Milwaukee is charged with felony child abuse with a high probability for great harm and substantial battery with the intent of bodily harm and a domestic abuse modifier.

According to the criminal complaint, Eiland got into an argument with his wife’s daughter about why the 1-year-old baby was crying on March 13. The verbal argument turned into a physical one, with Eiland also being maced and then threatening the woman with a knife.

Eiland then “picked up [the baby]… carried [her] to the porch and took her outside. Once on the porch, Eiland placed both of his hands around [her] neck and lifted her into the air… Eiland then intentionally ‘threw’ [the baby] off of the second story balcony onto the ground below”.

Eiland then kept assaulting the mother before leaving the house on foot.

She received stitches for her injuries. The baby was taken to Children’s Wisconsin with bruises on her forehead, face, ear, and shoulder. There were no broken bones.

Eiland was arrested on March 15, and made his initial appearance in court on March 17. Cash bond is set for $15,000. He waived his preliminary hearing on March 24 and entered a “not guilty” plea, and is due back in court on April 17.