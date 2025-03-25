TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. — A man could faces multiple charges for child sex crimes after trying to connecting in-person with a teen in Town of Geneva.

33-year-old Cody Hubanks is accused of sending inappropriate messages and photos of himself to who he believed was a 14-year-old girl on Facebook.

Hubanks then travelled to the Town of Geneva on March 20 to meet the girl, and was arrested during a traffic stop around 7:00 a.m before the “meeting”.

The Town of Geneva Police are recommending charges to the Walworth County District Attorney of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and causing a child over 13 to view/listen to sexual activity.

Hubanks is currently in the Walworth County jail.