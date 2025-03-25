MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Bucks will be without guard Damian Lillard for the foreseeable future.

The Bucks Tuesday night announcing that Lillard has been sidelined ‘indefinitely’ after he was diagnosed with Deep Vein Thrombosis in his right calf.

“Damian’s health is our No. 1 priority,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery.”

According to a news release from the Bucks, Lillard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the DVT, and will continue with regular testing.

Lillard hasn’t played for the Bucks since theirMarch 18th matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Lillard, who made his 9th All-Start team this season, is averaging 24.9 points per game in his 2nd season with the orgnaization.

The Bucks are off Tuesday night before traveling to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Thursday and the New York Knicks at home on Friday.